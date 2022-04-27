newsletters, editors-pick-list, kempsey show, kempsey show returns, kempsey show 2022

The community has come together to enjoy the return of the Kempsey Show after a two-year absence from the calendar due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Jill Newby came to the show on Wednesday to watch her 12-year-old granddaughter, Riley Burns, compete in the horse jumping event where she came second in the competition. "I'm extremely proud of her," Ms Newby said. "Riley's really proud too because it was a slow start yesterday, but today she went really well and came second against these bigger horses," she said. "It's a lovely achievement because it's only a little pony, so it's quite special to see her do well." Ms Newby said she's really happy to see the show make a comeback this year. "I think it's fantastic to see the show on again. It brings the community together, and it gives us something to look forward to again," she said. "The weather has been good today, it's been a beautiful morning, and the organisers have done a great job of putting the show on." Poultry judge Bob Forrest said a large crowd gathered at the show on Tuesday night. "People could barely get past each other last night," he said. "The crowd really filled out around 7pm and we had long lines until we closed, it was really great to see." Kempsey Show Society President Stewart Witchard said on Tuesday that "it's great to be back". "It is exceptionally relieving to be able to put this show on again after two years," he said. "The crowd is really happy, we have lots of competitors, and it's just so relieving to see everything going ahead - it's been really great." The Kempsey Show features a range of entertainment for the community, including wood chops, reptile shows, sideshow alley, the Young Farmer's Challenge and the Kempsey Show Grand Parade. Mr Witchard said the recent rain in Kempsey did nothing to damper the spirits of the community and it fortunately held off on Tuesday as the show kicked off at 8am. "The weather has been really good for us today so everything is in full swing, and we are all just really happy that it's all worked out." Mr Witchard said the Kempsey Show has brought the community together. "Everyone is really excited to be here, and we are so happy to have this show on for the community again."

