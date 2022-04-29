newsletters, editors-pick-list,

Ant Cowan believes he has the tonic that will help bring a divided Macleay Valley community back together again. It comes in the form of their beloved Group 3 rugby league team who, over the last couple of years, have become symptomatic of what was happening off the field. Despite their premiership win in 2019, they had lost a bit of their identity and now the Mustangs coach wants to fix it. "I feel like our community is so divided with young men and women fighting around, holding grudges and thinking they own this side of the river or that side of the river ... little things like that," he said. "With the Mustangs, you can come into the ground and be part of a loving and caring family who doesn't hold any grudges. I want to bring that back. "We don't judge anyone because everyone comes from different circles of life, but I treat everyone as equals." With the younger players at the club being an integral part of the Mustangs' future, Cowan has challenged them. "We want the young fellas coming through this club to know that this club is their club. This is their home and this is where their footy should be played, not anywhere else," he said. "Last year I had a lot of young men who didn't get on together and couldn't look each other in the eye at the pub. Now they're brothers, they're family, they're a mob." Cowan is perhaps in the best position to see what has unfolded over the last decade. It's why he has enlisted the help of a couple of more experienced heads to return to the club in 2022 as they look to improve on a 2021 season that showed glimpses of promise. "I want to get that Mustangs spirit back to where it was a few years ago where we had it; we lack it at the moment," he said. "This is my club and I bleed for this team and I love this club. I've got a soft spot in my heart and always will no matter what." The coach knows the rugby league team is a representation of the area and no matter how small anyone's role is, they all have a role to play. Going back up to two decades the Mustangs club was about everyone chipping in. "From filling up water bottles to serving in the canteen or even just walking around the ground on game day and having a yarn is important," Cowan said. "Once you walk through the gate - whether it's on game day, training or going to watch as a spectator - you're at a family home where you can have a bit of fun and be happy. "I want it to be a really happy place." Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/AvTasJXTP9E9vynpsDYDfi/7414c347-b8be-4bf8-9850-99b78b33cdda.jpg/r1_19_1045_609_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg