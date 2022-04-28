news, local-news, kempsey show 2022, pekin bantam, poultry, pekin bantam cockerel

Danielle Moore was crowing when her Pekin Bantam Cockerel, Clive, won first place in the Pekin Bantam section at the Kempsey Show. Ms Moore said this was her first time at the Kempsey Show, as she moved to Valhona Estate, Yarravel, from Sydney two years ago. "I was so excited to see that he had won," she said. "The anticipation was crazy, and I was not expecting him to win at all. I never imagined myself being so excited about this sort of thing so it has been quite crazy." Ms Moore said this was her first time entering one of her flock in the poultry competition, having not been aware that something like it existed prior to the Kempsey Show. "I didn't know you could do anything like this," she said. "We didn't even know what breed or class he was, we had to take him to the poultry judging team to see if they would know, and they really made it such a fun and educational experience, everyone was so encouraging and helpful - it was just great to be a part of. "For our first time doing something like this, it has really been so special." Ms Moore said the secret to a winning cockerel is love, care and a bit of coconut oil. "We saw that some people wash and blow dry their birds and even put Vaseline on them in the lead up to the show, so we put coconut oil on Clive's comb and he came up bright red. "I'm finding that competitions like this really become a thing, and I might be hooked after this." Clive was hatched in an incubator on May 20, 2021, after his mum took the rest of the clutch out for their first day of life lessons before he could hatch. After a failed act of reintervention with his siblings, Clive (then named Ivy (I.V)) was accidentally trodden on by their old dog, Doug, on day two of his life. He sustained a "belly split" injury to his epidermal layer. Due to luck, great medical attention and good food, Clive survived and spent the winter inside with the family. Ms Moore said the experience at the Kempsey Show has left her with a great memory, and she will "definitely" be returning next year. "The Kempsey Show in general has just been a really great experience, especially because it hasn't been on in the past couple of years," she said. "It's been a great show. For someone who hasn't been to the show before, it's really made me proud to be part of the Kempsey community, especially when I see how people care for their animals and how they take time to show other people how to better care for them too. "I've come from the city, I've been here for about two years, and I'm never going back."

