Man charged over South West Rocks murder

A 73-year-old man is facing Kempsey Court today charged with murder. Emergency services were called to a home on Gilbert Cory Street in South West Rocks at 8.15pm last night (April 28) following reports of a stabbing. Paramedics and police arrived to find a 39-year-old man suffering a stab wound. He could not be revived and died at the scene. The older man was arrested at the home and taken to Kempsey Police Station, where he was refused bail ahead of today's hearing. Police say the two men were known to each other. A crime scene has been established and detectives have established Strike Force Eungai Creek to investigate the murder, which they say is domestic-related.

