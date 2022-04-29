news, local-news, Kempsey branch of the United Hospital Auxiliary, United Hospital auxiliary, East Region Zone Day

The Kempsey branch of the United Hospital Auxiliaries of NSW (UHA) has been recognised at UHA of NSW's recent North East Region Zone Day for its contribution to hospitals and community health centres. The Kempsey branch received certificates of appreciation for its support of Kempsey District Hospital in 2020 and 2021, which included more than $17,000 in equipment. The UHA of NSW North Eastern Region volunteers met in Nambucca Heads to celebrate and honour their service to public hospitals throughout the Mid North Coast. About 50 delegates from UHA and Pink Ladies branches at Coffs Harbour, Dorrigo, Bellingen, Bowra, Macksville, Nambucca, Kempsey, Wauchope and Port Macquarie attended the forum where their collective and individual efforts were honoured. Special guests included Mid North Coast Local Health District Governing Board Chair Professor Heather Cavanagh, Member for Oxley Melinda Pavey, Nambucca Valley Mayor Rhonda Hoban and Macksville District Hospital Executive Officer/Director of nursing Andrew Bailey. Professor Cavanagh said the Health District was in awe of the volunteers. "In the past financial year alone, you've devoted an enormous 42,956 hours to support our health facilities, our staff and patients - which is a remarkable effort, considering the impacts of COVID on volunteer services," she said. "You've gifted an astronomical $264,431 worth of medical equipment and patient comfort items, that have made an incredible difference to our staff and services, and you've done all this with dignity, grace and tenacity. "We thank you for sticking with us... through difficult days, weeks and months. And we want you to know we need you more than ever, and so do our patients." Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

