Talented rugby league player Shane Davis-Caldwell has ticked off another achievement this month after he was selected as Kempsey Macleay RSL Club Sportsperson of the Month for April. The teenager was an integral part of the North Coast Bulldogs' push towards the Laurie Daley Cup under-18 premiership which ultimately fell 80 minutes short when defeated 40-20 by Illawarra South Coast. Davis-Caldwell was also selected for the NSW Country under-18 rugby league side and will feature prominently in the Macleay Valley Mustangs team when the Group 3 rugby league season kicks off. To nominate a local athlete for the next Macleay Sportsperson of the Year, provide detailed information on the individual's achievement and email it to macleayargus@austcommunitymedia.com.au. The Macleay Argus will determine the monthly and yearly winner of the award. A Sportsperson of the Month will be decided upon in May 2022 with an additional voucher of $100 for the restaurant awarded to the winner.

