Forecast deficits in Kempsey Council's operating budget and 10-year financial plan are behind an application to increase its income from rates. Councillors have voted to support an Additional Rate Variation of two-per-cent (2%) to generate the extra $266,000 needed to fund its services and works program. In December, the Independent Pricing and Regulatory Tribunal (IPART) announced the baseline allowable rate increase for the 2022-23 financial year would be zero-point-seven per cent (0.7%). It was its lowest rate peg in 20 years. Council's Director Corporate and Commercial Stephen Mitchell, said the smaller than budgeted increase "didn't adequately consider variables such as rising inflation, increasing cost of materials, Local Government Award increases and demand for Council services." In March, after complaints and lobbying from councils across New South Wales, IPART and the Office of Local Government offered a one-off Additional Special Rate Variation. However, councils must still demonstrate the funds are needed to deliver required services. According to Mr Mitchell, a rate peg of two per cent would likely cost less than $20 a year, per ratepayer. Council's draft Long Term Financial Plan for 2022-2032 forecasts a collective deficit in the general fund of $46 million. If IPART approves the requested two per cent rate peg, this will reduce the forecast deficit by $3 million. IPART is making all submissions available on its website for public comment throughout May. Council expects to be advised of the outcome of its application by June 21. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

