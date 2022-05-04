newsletters, editors-pick-list,

Kempsey Cannonballs barely worked up a sweat in their 83-0 Upper Mid North Coast Rugby Union women's hammering of an outgunned Grafton on Saturday. But coach Teleah Waitoa knows far tougher tests await them this season, starting with Wauchope on Saturday in Port Macquarie. It was easier to name the players who didn't cross for tries in the convincing win over the Redmen although Waitoa felt her side had to do some defensive work on a handful of occasions. They passed the test with flying colours. "They (Grafton) were on our line for a little bit so the score looks outrageous, but there were moments where Grafton gave us a good test at times where we defended the line," Waitoa said. "This weekend is our biggest rivalry with Wauchope where I used to play and Lauren Nott was Wauchope coach and she plays for Kempsey now too so there's a lot of talk going on so we'll see what happens. "It will be a good test on where we sit." Waitoa acknowledged the performances last week of a number of new players to the Cannonballs side. "Chelsea Lina is only new to the sport so it was good for her to learn in a less high-pressure situation," she said. "She was able to find her place on the field and she played really well. Telisa Farrawell played really well as well and got chucked into a new position but she killed it at hooker." Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/AvTasJXTP9E9vynpsDYDfi/02951756-7925-44fc-840c-ccd7397a13f0.JPG/r3_73_3288_1929_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg