Kempsey Cannonballs know they'll have to go up another couple of gears if they are to maintain their unbeaten start to their Upper Mid North Coast Rugby Union campaign. The Cannons cruised past Grafton 52-5 on Saturday, but coach Jared Fuller knows they'll have to continue to improve when they clash with Hastings Valley this weekend. Both teams are undefeated, but Fuller said his team didn't put the Vikings on a higher pedestal than any of the other teams in the competition. "I wouldn't say we look forward to the Vikings any more or less than anyone else, but with them being two from two, it's more of a yardstick for us in terms of where we're at," he said. "We're a really young side and we've got a long way to go to be competitive week in, week out with these top sides. "It'll just be another opportunity for us to see where we're at and to hopefully pinpoint a few things we can continue to work on moving forward." Kempsey were rarely troubled in their 47-point victory over the undermanned Redmen. Teenage winger Brady Hollis, experienced forward Jeremy Winn and captain Braden Farrawell all led the charge. "I thought [Braden] led our defensive lineup really well; he was the one that was wanting to get off the line and bring blokes up with him," Fuller said. "He carried the ball really, really strongly and was a handful through the middle of the field." Hollis crossed for four tries while Winn was awarded the players' player for his tireless work in the middle of the field. "[Jeremy] makes so many tackles, he's a threat over the ball, he carries the ball so often and so effectively. He's strong in all facets of the game," Fuller said. "His workrate is just phenomenal and his operation at the lineout is really important to us as well. I don't think it'll be his last collect on the points in our best and fairest either." Fuller was most impressed with the way the Cannons appeared to settle into their attacking structures which he felt was an improvement on their opening-round 20-19 win over Port Macquarie. "We're getting close to putting it together in terms of our attacking structure," he said. "It's still a little bit clunky, but when we're able to get to the structure that we want, it's quite effective. "At the moment we're still putting it together, but I thought there were some things on Saturday that were an improvement on the week before and that's all we can ask for at this point in time."

