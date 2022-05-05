newsletters, editors-pick-list, federal election, 2022, Kempsey, Cowper, early voting, Smith Street

Early voting for the federal election starts from Monday (May 9). If you can't make it to a polling place on election day, you can vote at an early voting centre. Eligible voters can cast their vote before election day at shop 2, 80-82 Smith Street at Kempsey from Monday (May 9). COVID safety measures will be in place. More information about early voting eligibility and early voting centre opening times are available on the Australian Electoral Commission website. There are seven candidates contesting the May 21 federal election in Cowper. They are, in ballot paper order, Faye Aspiotis (Pauline Hanson's One Nation), Keith McMullen (Australian Labor Party), Pat Conaghan (National Party of Australia), Caz Heise (Independent), Simon Chaseling (Liberal Democratic Party), Joshua Fairhall (United Australia Party) and Timothy Nott (The Greens). The Cowper electorate spans from Coffs Harbour to Port Macquarie.

