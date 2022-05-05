Police appeal for information after car found alight at Eungai Creek

newsletters, editors-pick-list,

Mid North Coast Police are appealing for information after a car was found alight at Eungai Creek today (May 5). At about 2pm on Thursday, May 5, officers from the Mid North Coast Police District initiated a pursuit of a Silver Mitsubishi Hatchback on Stuarts Point Road, Stuarts Point. However, police lost sight of the vehicle in the vicinity of Brushbox Road. At about 3.15pm officers located a vehicle alight on the rail corridor at Eungai Creek. The Police Dog Unit assisted officers in searching the area, however the driver of the vehicle was unable to be located. Anyone with any information is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or South West Rocks Police on (02) 66901220. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

