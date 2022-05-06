news, local-news,

The BreastScreen NSW mobile van is heading to Kempsey from May 9 until the end of June. The van will be located at Riverside Park off Eden Street toward the boat ramp. Free mammograms are provided to eligible women aged between 50 and 74 and there's no referral needed. A mammogram can pick-up cancers that cannot be seen or felt. In NSW one in seven women will develop breast cancer in their lifetime. Jane Walsh, Director of BreastScreen North Coast said a screening mammogram is one of the most important things women aged between 50 and 74 can do for their health. "A mammogram every two years takes just 20 minutes and it could save your life," she said. "Detecting breast cancer early increases your chance of survival while reducing the likelihood of invasive treatment, such as mastectomy or chemotherapy. "Around 90 per cent of women diagnosed with breast cancer have no family history. This is why breast cancer screening is so important for all eligible women." "Bringing these vital services to Kempsey means more local women can participate and get the support they need. Life gets busy and we want women to make their health a priority." BreastScreen NSW has implemented COVID-19 safe measures at its clinics and mobile screening vans to protect women, staff and the wider community. It is now mandatory for all NSW Health staff to be double vaccinated. BreastScreen NSW requires all clients to wear a mask to their appointment. To ensure adequate physical distancing, they request that clients attend their screening appointment alone. If you feel unwell with symptoms associated with COVID-19 prior to your appointment, please stay at home and contact BreastScreen to reschedule your appointment. NSW Health advises anyone experiencing COVID-19 symptoms to get tested immediately and self-isolate until you receive your results. To book a mammogram with BreastScreen NSW phone 13 20 50. Year round screening services are available at BreastScreen NSW clinics at Coffs Harbour and Port Macquarie.

