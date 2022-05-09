The Macleay Argus

BreastScreen NSW van to be based in Kempsey area until the end of June

Updated May 10 2022 - 9:15am, first published May 9 2022 - 2:00am
The van will be located at Riverside Park off Eden Street toward the boat ramp. Photo supplied

The BreastScreen NSW mobile van has arrived in Kempsey and will be in town until the end of June.

