Meet the new Editor of the Macleay Argus

newsletters, weekly-wrap-summary,

Hi everyone, I'm excited to introduce myself as the newly-appointed Editor of the Macleay Argus, Port Macquarie News and Camden Haven Courier. I've spent the past couple of weeks settling into the role and getting to know the talented and dedicated team of journalists bringing you the region's news and sport and so many must-read local profiles and feature stories. In fact, only a fraction of what they write and create for macleayargus.com.au makes it into Friday's newspaper. The website is obviously my go-to source for local news and I hope it is yours, too. It hasn't taken long for me to discover the strong sense of community in Kempsey, Crescent Head, South West Rocks and other towns in the Macleay Valley. I cut my teeth as a journalist on the Mid-North Coast. My cadetship was with the Manning River Times in Taree after which I became the local reporter for Prime News. In fact, it was while I was based in Port Macquarie that I won a Logie for regional reporting. After that, I spent 15 years as a reporter and producer at Channel 7 in Sydney and then I became the Founding Executive Producer of the ABC News Channel, as well as the ABC's National Production Editor. My love of journalism led me to Academia, where I was privileged to teach next-gen journos and to champion regional news through my research and public appearances. In fact, I'm writing the next journalism textbook for Australian universities and I'm completing a PhD in journalism on social media. That's what I was doing when my husband and I moved back to the area a few months ago. But when I was offered this position, I literally squealed in excitement - local news is that important to me. But that's enough about me; you can read more if you like on my LinkedIn profile. I've obviously taken on this position at a critical time for Australian Community Media. As you would have seen this week, soaring newsprint costs are behind our calls for emergency financial assistance from the government. We'd certainly welcome your support in our efforts to keep our newspapers in print. On the flip side, we're about to launch a new-look website to meet the demands of our growing digital-first audience. We're also increasing our subscription offerings to give you access to the Newcastle Herald and other North Coast publications such as the Port Macquarie News and the Manning River Times. You'll never not be in the know! My intention is to bring you strong, well-researched journalism that is community-centred and solutions-focussed. Whenever we come across an issue or decision that directly affects this community, we'll not just report or explain it, we'll also ask those responsible what they are doing, or intend to do, to achieve the best possible outcome for you. Holding the powerful to account is a fundamental principle of journalism, and I'm looking forward to upholding that principle on your behalf. So, if you have an idea to pitch or something to contribute, just scroll to the bottom of our website for our contact details, and please get in touch. Sue Stephenson Editor, North Coast (ACM)

