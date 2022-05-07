Kempsey, golf, championships, wet weather

The first round of the Kempsey Golf Club Championships was due to begin Saturday (May 7) but club officials decided to postpone them until later in the year due to the wet conditions of the course. By now, all players should be fully aware of the issue. With more rain predicted in coming weeks, it made sense to look after the course at this time. The course will still be open for play in the coming weeks and all intending players can contact the club for more information about upcoming events. Saturday April 30th saw only a small field of 48 players take to the fairways for the 2022 Macleay Valley Mowers (MVM) 18 hole 2-person Ambrose event, which again saw the "No Carts" sign put up on the day due to the very wet conditions of the course. To the team at MVM, a big thank you for your support of golf at the club during these hard times. Taking out the day and the vouchers in the Ambrose event was the early morning pairing of Dane Grabbe and Adric Bobin with a very good net score of 611/4. After a late finish in the fading light, Paul Hollis and Mike Richards were declared the runner-up team with a score of 62 3/4 net. In the Nearest to the Pin (NTP), the placings were Peter Livermore 3rd, Craig Rogan 8th, Paul Hollis 11th & Kristopher Heuston 16th. This week's winner of the super tee NTP at the 18th hole was Col Kesby with a very nice 2nd shot to the green. In the weekly ball competition, the winners were teams with a score of 66 3/4 net and better. These can be collected from the pro shop at the club anytime along with any unclaimed vouchers from the event last Saturday. A very happy Mother's Day to all this Sunday from everyone at the club.

