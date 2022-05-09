The Macleay Argus

Port Macquarie Sharks defeat Macleay Mustangs on May 7

Mardi Borg
Mardi Borg
Updated May 9 2022 - 12:37pm, first published 4:00am
The Group Three Rugby League season kicked off on Saturday (May 7) with Port Macquarie Sharks getting a comprehensive 36-12 win over Macleay Valley Mustangs.

