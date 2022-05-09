Hastings Valley Vikings delivered an outstanding performance on Saturday (May 7) at Oxley Oval, defeating Kempsey Cannonballs 59-3.
Heading into the match, both teams were undefeated after the opening two rounds, but the winning streak came to an abrupt end for the Cannonballs.
Kempsey Cannonballs got an early lead with a three-point penalty goal, but coach Jared Fuller said it was the team's discipline that cost them the game.
"We were outplayed in every facet of the game, and we lost our way," he said.
"Discipline let us down, it's been a problem in the first three games of the year, we keep talking about it, but we don't really seem to be improving come gameday.
"I can't fault the heart of the team, they kept turning up and trying for 80 minutes, so I certainly don't fault the effort. I thought Lewis Tyne, Tyler Allan and Harry Mainey were really, really strong in a beaten team.
"Lewis in particular, he just [kept tackling] for 80 minutes, it was a really strong effort from him on what was a pretty difficult day. We just kept turning the ball over cheaply, and on top of all of that we suffered a few serious injuries."
Fuller said early scans suggest Nathan Phillips will be out for the season with a knee injury, Misimoa Tavete could also have a season-ending injury with a torn bicep and Zac Tyne suffered rib cartilage damage.
"They're three of our first grade front-rowers so it is a big loss to us, but that was not why we lost on the weekend," he said.
"The injuries are in no way an excuse for our performance, we were thoroughly outplayed, it's just disappointing to have to deal with the injuries moving forward."
Despite the slow start to the first half, the Vikings quickly built up a comprehensive rhythm that led them to victory.
Vikings captain Lyndon Gale said the team's defence won them the game.
"The Cannonballs scoring the first points with a penalty goal is what really kicked us into gear... we played to our strengths and defended really well after that," he said.
"We were just very disciplined throughout the game, we're just about at full-strength where everything is clicking in the team, and our structure is working really well.
"With the score getting away, we just kept focusing on our structure and playing to our strengths, which I think ultimately won us the game."
Kempsey Cannonballs will play Coffs Harbour Snappers in Crescent Head next week, while Hastings Valley Vikings get ready to play Southern Cross University Marlins, who they defeated in the major semi last August to progress to the grand final before it was cancelled due to COVID-19.
