Kempsey Golf Club: wet weather plays havoc

Taking out the Nearest the Pin (NTP) on the 3rd hole were Chris Kerr (A) and Paul Hollis (B). Ben Pierpoint (A) was the only winner at the 8th hole; Brody Clarke (A) & Nigel Powick (B) were the winners at the 11th hole; and Peter Livermore (A) was the winner at the 16th hole. Stuart Phillips was the winner in the super tee NTP shot at the 18th hole.

