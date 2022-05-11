Kempsey Golf Club: wet weather plays havoc

The wet weather played havoc with the Kempsey golf course, with the club again putting up the "No Carts" sign last Saturday. However, the day proved to be fine for golf, despite the heavy going.
The 2022 Wrights Accounting 18 hole single stroke event for the monthly medals in each grade went ahead, as well as a putting competition in conjunction with the stroke event. Despite only a small field hitting off, the players returned some very good scores. A big thank you goes to Wrights for their continued support of the club.
Taking out the top grade on Saturday was Colin Habgood who made a strong return to golf after a long layoff. Habgood returned a net score of 70 to claim the top prize on the day.
In the B-grade the winner was Darren De Jeoux from the Camden Valley Golf Club with a net score of 72. There were no C-grade players taking part. In the putting competition, the A-grade winner was Graeme Dyet with 26 putts on a countback from Habgood while Chris Hudson was the B-grade winner with 28.
Habgood (A) and Michael Richards (B) were the day's medal winner.
Taking out the Nearest the Pin (NTP) on the 3rd hole were Chris Kerr (A) and Paul Hollis (B). Ben Pierpoint (A) was the only winner at the 8th hole; Brody Clarke (A) & Nigel Powick (B) were the winners at the 11th hole; and Peter Livermore (A) was the winner at the 16th hole. Stuart Phillips was the winner in the super tee NTP shot at the 18th hole.
This weekend, members and visitors will play in the 18 hole Single Stableford event with the first players hitting off from 7am. Players can book at the club or online and should check playing conditions in advance.
Sunday May 15th sees the 3rd of the 2022 Mid North Coast Pennants with the Kempsey Open Division team travelling to nearby Frederickton. Players can contact the club for hit-off times.
A reminder to all members that the 2022 Club Championships have been postponed until later in the year due to the very wet condition of the course at the start of May.
