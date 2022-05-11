The Macleay Argus

Kempsey Golf Club: wet weather plays havoc

By Contributor: Graeme Dyet
Updated May 11 2022 - 6:08am, first published 5:28am
The wet weather played havoc with the Kempsey golf course, with the club again putting up the "No Carts" sign last Saturday. However, the day proved to be fine for golf, despite the heavy going.

