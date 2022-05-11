Macleay Valley Rangers are slowly building momentum - it's what happens when you finally get to play some football.
Rangers made it two-straight wins and extended their unbeaten run to three games when they were too good for Port United in a midweek Coastal Premier League Men's catch-up game on Tuesday night.
The 3-1 win backed up a 4-2 win over Sawtell and a 1-all draw with Boambee as they start their slow climb up the ladder.
Coach Jason Coleman said his team are playing some good football at the moment.
"We're building nicely," he said.
"What's starting to happen with the boys is they're starting to get that belief back and they're fighting hard for everything which is great. They're working hard for one another."
Coleman acknowledged it was pleasing to see the opportunities Rangers had creating were now being put away.
Opportunities were resulting in goals.
"The beauty is we're staying in the challenge and then finishing things off nicely; we're creating enough opportunities to win the games."
Rangers' next challenge is a home clash with second-placed Bellingen on Saturday although they will be smarting from a surprise 3-0 loss to Coffs Coast.
It was their first defeat of the campaign.
"Every week is a challenge. you cannot go into any of these games thinking you don't have to work. You've got to work hard at it.
"I'm not paying too much attention to results, I'm paying attention to what we're doing which is great.
"We're keeping quiet about our achievements and ticking off the boxes as we go so we're very happy."
