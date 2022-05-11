The Macleay Argus

Macleay Valley Rangers beginning to settle into Coastal Premier League Men's competition

Updated May 11 2022 - 2:22pm, first published 6:00am
Macleay Valley Rangers are undefeated in three games. Photo: supplied

Macleay Valley Rangers are slowly building momentum - it's what happens when you finally get to play some football.

