Juniors from Saints, Hornets, Crescent Head and Rangers back on the park

Macleay Valley Rangers, Kempsey Saints, Crescent Head and Kempsey Hornets were all in action in Football Mid North Coast junior football at the weekend.
It was one of the first weeks of the competition which has been impacted by COVID and previous wet weather which left most grounds closed.
Advertisement
The under-6 and under-7 age divisions are mainly non-competitive.
Macleay Argus photographer Penny Tamblyn ventured out to the grounds to capture some of the action.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.