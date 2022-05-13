Chad Ritchie has visited New South Wales Parliament House on various occasions - but he's never had full control of the jubilee room.
That all changed on Thursday afternoon (May 12) as history was made.
As grandson of the legendary boxer Dave Sands, Mr Ritchie was there to recognise, celebrate and acknowledge the almighty achievements of his grandfather with the family handed a replica belt by NSW Minister for Sport, Stuart Ayres.
"Today we're writing a historical wrong," Mr Ayres said while presenting the belt.
"Belts in boxing are a symbolism of a champion and there's no doubt that Dave was a champion.
"The times meant he had to hide behind who he was and today we not only acknowledge his status as a champion but we also allow him to be out there for who he was and that was a proud indigenous Australian and it's really a privilege of mine to be able to present this belt."
The belt was won by Sands in 1949, fighting for the British Empire Title against Dick Turpin, however for whatever reason, he never received what was rightfully he is.
A proud Dunghutti man, who grew up in Burnt Bridge, the boxer forged a career like no other and at his prime had the great Sugar Ray Robinson in his sights.
His name is one associated with wonderful tales of folklore and legendary battles and he will forever go down as one of Kempsey's greatest ever athletes but most importantly a wonderful family man and a bloke whose respect in world boxing and Australian communities was unparalleled like no other.
Tragically, Sands passed away in August 1952, holding the Empire Middleweight, Australian heavyweight, middleweight, light heavy and Australasian light heavy champion titles.
Thursday's event was all a part of progress for the family, who have been fighting for recognition in Kempsey.
"I'm elated, to get some momentum happening around a possible statue representing all the brothers, and my grandfather, is unbelievable and to have him also receive a belt from the commonwealth boxing council is really fitting," Mr Ritchie said.
"This is the 70th anniversary of his passing, it's something where we can keep telling his story and educating the younger generation."
Along with Mr Ritchie, former Kempsey man Phillip Dotti has been at the forefront of progress for Dave Sands' recognition.
Mr Dotti has written proposals to Kempsey Shire Council in the past, requesting a monument in honour of Sands.
The belt presentation on Thursday was down to the significant work of Mr Dotti who was in constant communication with British Boxing authorities, pursuing acknowledgement.
The work of Mr Dotti and Mr Ritchie is not done however, with communication ongoing between the two parties, Kempsey Shire Council and the state government.
"We've got some work to do back in the community in terms of a proper presence for Dave and the family and we'll do that, it won't be overnight but nothing's overnight like you've proven (Phil)," Member for Oxley, Melinda Pavey, said during the presentation.
Passionate about sport and discussing local stories. I previously worked at the Macleay Argus in Kempsey and now write at the Central Western Daily. Email - lachlan.harper@austcommunitymedia.com.au
