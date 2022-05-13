Better together: celebrating our volunteers and businesses

It is now a month since I started as the Editor of the Macleay Argus and I'm still blown-away by the stories I hear of volunteers raising much-needed funds for those doing it tough, or organising events - big and small - for others to enjoy.
This week, Reporter Mardi Borg shared the story of Kempsey South Public School teacher of 20 years,Lyn Knight, who went over and above for her students. Kempsey Shire Council also told us how the Crescent Head Country Club is donating books to the mobile library van.
These are the simple acts of a connected community. For each of these stories, there are scores more. I wish we could share them all.
It is apt then that next week is National Volunteers Week; a chance to celebrate the work of everyone from the mums and dads helping their schools and sporting clubs, to the green brigades preserving our forests, wildlife and beaches.
The theme this year is "Better Together". It is a truism that applies equally to all the Macleay Valley businesses that have stuck together through floods, fires and the pandemic.
We're heading into the home stretch of the election campaign now, so keep an eye out for the last of Reporter Lisa Tisdell's Cowper and Lyne candidate profiles, and for the candidates answers to the questions you raised in our recent reader poll.
In the meantime, please continue to let us know about your efforts or the efforts of others via the contact details at the bottom of our website. If you don't hear from us, it's because our reporters are busy researching and preparing other stories in the public interest. And rest assured, the Macleay Valley has plenty of those.
Sue Stephenson
Editor, North Coast
