The Macleay Argus

A message from the mayor: Dave Sands, it's time

By Mayor Leo Hauville
Updated May 16 2022 - 1:33am, first published 12:57am
The Ritchie family being presented with a replica of Dave Sands' championship belt at NSW Parliament House. From left, Phil Dotti, NSW Sports Minister Stuart Ayres, Chad Ritchie, Oxley MP Melinda Pavey and Kempsey Mayor Leo Hauville. Photo: Lachlan Harper

Long overdue recognition for one of Kempsey Shire's most outstanding athletes, Dave Sands, occurred last week with the presentation of the Commonwealth Championship Belt in NSW Parliament House - 73 years after it was earned.

