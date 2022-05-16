The Macleay Argus

Inmate injured during incident with cellmate at the Mid North Coast Correctional Centre

Ruby Pascoe
By Ruby Pascoe
Updated May 16 2022 - 9:30am, first published 2:51am
The Mid North Coast Correctional Centre.

An inmate has been returned to the Mid North Coast Correctional Centre after suffering injuries suspected to be sustained during a violent incident with his cellmate.

