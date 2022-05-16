An inmate has been returned to the Mid North Coast Correctional Centre after suffering injuries suspected to be sustained during a violent incident with his cellmate.
"At about 8.35pm on Thursday, May 12, Mid North Coast Correctional Centre staff responded to an assault of a 29-year-old man at the centre," a Corrective Services NSW spokeswoman said.
Paramedics were call to the correctional facility at Aldavilla and transported the man to Port Macquarie Base Hospital for treatment to injuries on his head, back and torso.
"His 23-year-old cellmate was placed into segregation, pending further investigations," the spokeswoman said.
NSW Police have also been notified and are investigating the incident.
