GROUP Three Rugby League will call a general meeting within the next week to determine the fate of last weekend's round that was called off due to wet weather.
Chairman, Wayne Bridge said the possibility of putting the competition back a further week to slot in the round would be discussed. Mr Bridge confirmed the round could be scrapped.
Advertisement
The group has already added an extra week to the competition after matches set down for the opening round on May 7 and 8 were called off due to a lack of available fields. Only two games were then played on May 14 and 15 for the same reason.
Taree City, Old Bar, Wingham and Port City are yet to play a match.
The grand final is now due to be played on Saturday, September 17.
"The way things are going we'll be a summer sport,'' Mr Bridge quipped.
He revealed the group looked at playing matches last Saturday and Sunday at Tuncurry and the Jack Neal Oval. The Wingham/Wauchope encounter set down for Wauchope would be been at Taree on Saturday with the Bulls hosting Macleay Valley on Sunday at Taree. Old Bar would have played Port City at Tuncurry on Saturday with Forster-Tuncurry's game against Port Sharks would have been moved to Tuncurry from Port Macquarie on Sunday.
"However, the clubs (Forster-Tuncurry and Taree City) said the grounds weren't in a suitable condition to play games on both days,'' he added.
Mr Bridge said it was then the decision was made to can the entire round.
All grounds in the Port Macquarie Hastings Council and Kempsey Shire areas were shut last weekend after the rain returned late in the week. Tuncurry was still open while Taree City has the say as to whether the Jack Neal Oval is playable. The Bulls lease the field from Taree Leagues and Sports Club.
In games this Saturday Taree City will play Forster-Tuncurry at the Neal Oval while Port Sharks meet Wauchope at the Port Regional Stadium. On Sunday Wingham hosts Old Bar while Macleay Valley will be at home to Port City.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years
Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.