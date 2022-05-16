He revealed the group looked at playing matches last Saturday and Sunday at Tuncurry and the Jack Neal Oval. The Wingham/Wauchope encounter set down for Wauchope would be been at Taree on Saturday with the Bulls hosting Macleay Valley on Sunday at Taree. Old Bar would have played Port City at Tuncurry on Saturday with Forster-Tuncurry's game against Port Sharks would have been moved to Tuncurry from Port Macquarie on Sunday.