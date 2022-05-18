Macleay netballers back on the court as sunshine returns

Players from Saints Comets, Crescent Head and South West Rocks returned to the courts in Macleay Netball Association matches on May 14.
The weather cleared for the matches to be played, with Argus photographer Penny Tamblyn heading out to the courts to capture the action.
The matches were the fifth round of the competition.
This weekend, the association will mark the Michelle McKean-Larkins Memorial Day to help raise funds for Asthma Australia.
There will be donation buckets going around the courts on the Saturday and placed at the canteen tent and the association would like to ask everyone to help by donating a gold coin or any spare money throughout the day to help raise funds.
