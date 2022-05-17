What's On: your Macleay Valley events and activities guide

Crescent Head Country Club's annual fishing competition will be held over the long weekend with $4000 in cash and prizes to be won. Registration is at the club on Friday, June 10 between 4.30pm to 8pm. Entry fee is $20 for adults and $10 for children under 16. This includes a barbecue at the weigh-in on Sunday, June 12 from 1pm. The presentation will follow the weigh-in. All competitors will go into the draw to win a fishing gear package or a kayak, and there are 21 cash prizes on offer for the best fish in the Adult Boats; Beach, Rock and Estuary; and Junior categories. Locals and visitors can also enter the Club's 3 Bowl Triples lawn bowls tournament on Saturday, June 11. Simply call the sports shop at the club on 6566 1211. The competition is for grade 4 bowlers and under.