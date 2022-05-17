Dust off your Akubras and pull out your spurs for the first ever Boots & Beach Country Music Festival. Brought to you by the same local legends that bring you FOTSUN, Boots & Beach will be staged at Port Macquarie's Breakwall Park from May 27 - 28. This two day camping event will not only have you boot scootin' to some of the best country music Australia and beyond has to offer, it will also host some of Port Macquarie's best local feeds and lively pop-up bars. For the full line-up and tickets, visit the Moshtix website.

