Mal Webster won't admit Ant Cowan pestered him too much, but anyone who knows the Macleay Valley Mustangs coach will know he can be persistent.
After three years playing with South West Rocks Marlins in the Hastings League, Webster has returned to Verge Street in a bid to help his brother-in-law.
Truth be told, he didn't have to try too hard.
The duo have the experience that will compliment some promising young players to help Macleay Valley climb the Group 3 rugby league ladder.
"My missus and Ant's missus are sisters, but even before we met the girls we grew up together so we're like brothers and have been pretty close for a long time," Webster said.
"I wanted to have a run with the younger fellas."
South West Rocks are a feeder club to the Mustangs which provided Webster with a handful of opportunities last year to see how he felt about a return to the club.
"I saw they needed a bit of direction in the halves so I thought I'd go back and try help steer them around and bring a bit of knowledge back into the team," he said.
"I felt pretty good and thought I'd give it another crack this year in Group 3."
Webster admitted his time in the Hastings League had been enjoyable and fun, but he wanted to contribute to the culture which was being created at Macleay Valley.
"They have a good culture there, but I wanted to help Anthony out as well. It's his second year in coaching, but first year coaching by himself so that was a big reason I went there."
Weather permitting, the Mustangs will return home for the first time in 2022 on Sunday when they host Port City.
If you've got any sports stories, don't hesitate to give me a buzz on 6588 6613. I'd love to have a yarn.
