The Macleay Argus
Our History

History | Bill Flanigan - From the Red Baron's remnants to founding the Festival of Spring

By Phil Lee
May 20 2022 - 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
William (Bill) Flanigan inspecting a dahlia bloom in 1970 (Macleay Argus)
The 1956 Festival of Spring: The Kempsey District Telephone Office float moving down Smith Street (Thompson collection, MRHS)

The highly successful Festival of Spring held in Kempsey for 10 years from 1955 and was largely due to the efforts of Bill Flanigan.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Kempsey news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.