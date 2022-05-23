The Macleay Argus
Federal Election

Scrutineers keep close eye on 'see-sawing' Cowper election results

Ruby Pascoe
By Ruby Pascoe
Updated May 23 2022 - 3:46am, first published 2:47am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Pat Conaghan (Nationals), Caz Heise (Independent)

The seat of Cowper remains one of only four electorates in NSW still undecided as votes continue to be counted on Monday (May 23).

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ruby Pascoe

Ruby Pascoe

Senior Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Kempsey news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.