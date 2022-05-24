The Macleay Argus

May 2022 Kempsey Macleay RSL Club Sportsperson of the Month

Updated May 25 2022 - 10:25am, first published May 24 2022 - 2:00am
Leavi Deans is the Kempsey Macleay Sportsperson of the Month.

Up-and-coming rugby league player Leavi Deans is the Kempsey Macleay RSL Club Sportsperson of the Month for May.

