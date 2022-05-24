Up-and-coming rugby league player Leavi Deans is the Kempsey Macleay RSL Club Sportsperson of the Month for May.
The 11-year-old will be the only player from the Macleay Valley set to represent the NSW North Coast PSSA rugby league side when he heads to Parkes next month.
He only picked up a Steeden for the first time a little over 12 months ago before he then took the field for Smithtown Tigers.
The team heads out to Parkes on June 7 for a three-day carnival.
To nominate a local athlete for the next Macleay Sportsperson of the Year, provide detailed information on the individual's achievement and email it to macleayargus@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
The Macleay Argus will determine the monthly and yearly winner of the award.
A Sportsperson of the Month will be decided upon in June 2022 with an additional voucher of $100 for the restaurant awarded to the winner.
