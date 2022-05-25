A message from the mayor: artist's win and Kempsey Library's facelift

Forty years ago, I walked with my excited class from West Kempsey Public School to the Kempsey Library where Deputy Premier Jack Fergusson officially opened the building to the Kempsey Shire. I remember him praising its design and facilities as "most modern" back in 1982.
Years have passed and time has moved on. Libraries around the world have undergone massive transformations in technology, services and physical layouts.
Our wonderful Kempsey Library has had its own $1 million transformation this year and now has new exciting facilities such as a children's area, bookable meeting rooms and an inviting outdoor space.
So, it brings me great joy to invite you to celebrate the 'new' Kempsey Library on Friday 27 May. Council has many events planned for the evening, including entertainment, a back to the '80s disco, food, kids activities and the unveiling of the new tree house name.
To get your free tickets please RVSP by May 25 by calling the library on 6566 3210 or by visiting ksc.pub/facelift
Our libraries are not just places to read and borrow books. They're places people come together for meetings and events, to study and research, and to access the latest digital content.
You can join online, just head to ksc.pub/library
Congratulations to Dunghutti artist, Blak Douglas.
He has just won the Archibald Prize for his fabulous painting of Wiradjuri woman, Karla Dickens, standing in the brown floodwaters at Lismore. The work portrays Dickens under a dark grey sky patterned with 14 storm clouds as a symbol of the 14 days of rain that lead to the unprecedented floods.
Mr Douglas has also previously painted outstanding athlete and Dunghutti man, Dave Sands, and many other exceptional works. See his work at blakdouglas.com.au
