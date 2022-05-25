The Macleay Argus
Council

A message from the mayor: artist's win and Kempsey Library's facelift

By Mayor Leo Hauville
Updated May 25 2022 - 3:33am, first published 2:00am
Blak Douglas' Archibald prize-winning portrait of Karla Dickens. Photo: supplied

Forty years ago, I walked with my excited class from West Kempsey Public School to the Kempsey Library where Deputy Premier Jack Fergusson officially opened the building to the Kempsey Shire. I remember him praising its design and facilities as "most modern" back in 1982.

