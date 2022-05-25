Community life: Kempsey takes big steps towards reconciliation

Two key plans for reconciliation and disability inclusion were adopted at the May meeting of Kempsey Shire Council.
Grants were awarded to community projects and arrangements for the upcoming by-election and the significant impact of rising costs were also discussed.
Grants for outstanding community projects
Several community groups were recognised with financial grants to support their great work. They are;
A pivotal step towards reconciliation
Council made the historic move to adopt their first formal Reconciliation Action Plan. This document represents Council's formal commitment to reconciliation with First Nations people and to following the steps set out by Reconciliation Australia on this journey.
A more accessible Kempsey
A new Disability Inclusion Action Plan has been adopted for the shire, outlining the actions Council will take to improve inclusivity and accessibility.
Oven Mountain Pumped Hydro Energy Storage project
Council confirmed the key points over which they will advocate on the Oven Mountain Pumped Hydro Energy Storage project. This is a proposed 600MW "off river" development located on private land near the Macleay River between Armidale and Kempsey. While the project is not in the shire, its proximity means positive and negative impacts may be felt in the shire.
Operational Plan 2021-22 progress report
Council discussed its progress in delivering the major infrastructure projects outlined in the 2021-22 annual budget, acknowledging that some of the projects will not be completed on time due to overwhelming external factors including floods, COVID-19 and the recent supply chain issues and cost rises.
Local Government by-election
Council agreed to enter an arrangement with the NSW Electoral Commission to administer the by-election with a date to be confirmed in the coming weeks.
For more information and details on the meeting head to ksc.pub/council-may 22
