The Macleay Argus
Community life: Kempsey takes big steps towards reconciliation

By Kempsey Shire Council
May 25 2022 - 7:00am
Photo: supplied, Kempsey Shire Council

Two key plans for reconciliation and disability inclusion were adopted at the May meeting of Kempsey Shire Council.

