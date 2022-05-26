Warmer temperatures and wet weather for Mid North Coast winter

It has been a wet start to the year for the Mid North Coast.
Parts of the region have already passed the total average rainfall for the entire year in the first five months of 2022.
Advertisement
There have been less than 50 dry days recorded for the area this year.
The town of Yarras (on the Hastings River about 40mins west of Wauchope) has been named Australia's wettest town, with only 14 dry days this year.
Bureau of Meteorology (BoM) climatologist Jonathan Pollock said the recent wet weather in the region is due to the 2021-2022 La Nina event.
"Most climate models surveyed by the Bureau indicate a return to neutral ENSO during the southern hemisphere winter. Two of the seven models maintain La Nina conditions through the southern winter," he said.
"Even if La Nina eases, the forecast sea surface temperature pattern in the tropical Pacific still favours average to above average winter rainfall for eastern Australia."
BoM released a formal record of the extreme rainfall and flooding that occurred in south-east Queensland and eastern NSW in February and March this year.
Special Climate Statement 76 outlines that several rainfall records were broken between February 22 and March 9 2022, with more than 50 sites recording more than one metre of rainfall in one week.
The BoM's Winter 2022 Climate Outlook shows a slowly weakening La Nina is one climate factor influencing above average winter rainfall for most of central and eastern Australia in coming months.
"Most of inland eastern Australia has high chances of above average winter rainfall.
"However, generally chances gradually reduce towards the coast. There is a region around the coast, north of Newcastle and south of Coffs Harbour, where there is no strong push towards a wetter or drier than average winter," Mr Pollock said.
BoM also predicts warmer than average nights are likely almost everywhere - with at least an 80 per cent chance of higher minimum temperatures for most of Australia throughout winter.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.