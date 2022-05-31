The Macleay Argus
Macleay Valley Mustangs' slow start proves costly as injury-hit Old Bar Pirates held on

Paul Jobber
By Paul Jobber
May 31 2022 - 2:00am
Fullback Tirell Dungay crossed for a hat-trick, but it was in vain as an injury-hit Old Bar Pirates held on for a 26-22 win over Macleay Valley on Sunday.

