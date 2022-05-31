Fullback Tirell Dungay crossed for a hat-trick, but it was in vain as an injury-hit Old Bar Pirates held on for a 26-22 win over Macleay Valley on Sunday.
A slow start again cost the Mustangs after they let the Pirates sail out to a 16-4 lead at the break before they came up just short after storming home.
Mustangs captain-coach Ant Cowan acknowledged it was always disappointing to lose close encounters that can go either way.
"It's just the slow starts that we need to fix up," he said.
"We came out in the second half and turned it on a little bit and had a bit of momentum, so the little one percenters cost us at the end of the day."
Centre Miles Mongta and Cowan also crossed for four-pointers in a match that ended up five tries apiece.
The defeat saw the Mustangs slip to 0-2 after the first two rounds of the competition although Cowan wasn't overly concerned with their ladder position.
There are now no unbeaten teams left in the competition following Forster-Tuncurry's surprise loss to Port City at Tuncurry on Saturday.
"This comp is open to anyone," Cowan said.
"There are a few teams that won [in the first two rounds] that didn't expect to win and a few teams that got touched up, but Old Bar's going to be up there - I know that."
Cowan said the Pirates would be one of the competition heavyweights and the Mustangs pushed them every step of the way despite a performance that lacked polish.
"We have a lot of work to do but we've got a lot of room for improvement and I feel that Old Bar can't get any better than what they are," he said.
"Once we get our first win under our belt - which I think is just around the corner - we'll take a lot of confidence out of that and I think we'll get our season underway."
Pirates captain-coach Mick Henry admitted to being relieved when the full-time whistle blew after they lost a couple of players to head knocks during the match.
The visitors finished the match with only two on the bench.
"We were out on our feet at the end," he said.
"Towards the end of it we were running on empty and those boys were coming home with a wet sail."
Henry was full of praise for a Mustangs side that he expects to challenge for a semi-final berth at the end of the regular season.
"I told our boys before the game that if you switch off for 10 minutes they can put 20 points on you so you can't have those lapses," he said.
"They're full of energy and have a couple of really handy young players mixed in with Mal and Ant so they're in that area where they're threatening for one of those semi-final spots."
The Mustangs return home this Sunday when they host Wingham who were pipped 14-12 by Port Macquarie last weekend.
"Mitch Collins has got a good squad there and I know they're going to turn up on a Sunday afternoon in Kempsey and I think it's going to be one of the games of the round," Cowan said.
