Kempsey Cannonballs co-coach Jared Fuller admits the "wheels have fallen right off" his side over the last four weeks.
The Cannons started the season with an impressive second-half showing in round one that saw them turn a 19-5 deficit into a 20-19 victory over Port Macquarie.
That opening-round win is fast becoming a fading memory following a 39-12 defeat to Pirates on Saturday that saw the Cannonballs slump to their fourth-straight defeat.
"We were probably second-best in most, if not all, areas of the game on Saturday," Fuller said.
"It's really hard to put the finger on (what's gone wrong) (because) we were really happy with our pre-season and thought we were in a position where it turns out we're not.
"We've got a lot of work to do, there's no denying that."
Fuller remained confident his playing group had the ability to turn their season around, but the real battle came between the ears.
"It's going to be a gradual process and at the moment we're looking for quick fixes and they aren't there. We've just got to stick with it," he said.
"Now it's about whether or not the playing group are willing to put the work in to try and turn it around."
While the coaches remain confident they can still achieve this season, they aren't shying away from the fact there is plenty of work to do.
"We're going to have to spend quite a lot of time shining up our set piece and we're going to have to work on our line speed in defence because you can't just go to training and fix those things overnight," Fuller said.
The Cannons' casualty ward continued to grow with Jeremy Winn and Tyler Allan both suffering shoulder injuries which is expected to sideline them for the next couple of weeks.
The win ended Pirates' three-game losing streak and coach Cameron Gray in a match he would have been pleased to see that history doesn't repeat.
"It was the identical half-time score to last time, but the boys pushed on. They were resilient, held their nerve, held their patience and got reward for that," he said.
"It's a funny thing, sport. It's momentum-based and we've been able to develop that."
Gray admitted there were signs during the victory that their luck had started to turn.
"I felt in the first few weeks we got a few referees calls that didn't go our way, but I think a lot of that is down to the luck that you create," he said.
"There was some foul play identified by the refs which probably went unnoticed in the first two weeks, but now we're starting to get the rub of the green and the bounce of the ball is coming our way.
"I think luck really is when opportunity and preparedness meet."
Underrated tighthead prop Nat Tickle was impressive in the scrum and Gray said they had set some lofty goals they wanted to hit.
"The backs can't dance without a good platform," he said.
