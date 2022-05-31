The Macleay Argus

Kempsey Golf Club: call for course volunteers

By Contributor Graeme Dyet
Updated May 31 2022 - 4:18am, first published 3:36am
The Kempsey Golf Club would like to invite all members to become volunteer workers for the course.

