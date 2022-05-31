Kempsey Golf Club: call for course volunteers

The Kempsey Golf Club would like to invite all members to become volunteer workers for the course.
With a number of new and upcoming projects planned for our wonderful course, the club would like you to be involved, so please let the club know or put your name down on the sheet the next time you are in. For more information about the upcoming program at the club please call 65626291, anytime.
Last Saturday (May 28) Kempsey Golf Club members hit off in the 2022 K & J Meats 18 hole Single Stableford event, again on a very soggy course due to the wet weather over the past weeks. Again there were no carts and the field for the Stableford event was reduced on the day. To the team at K & J Meats, a big thank you for your support of the day.
With the Frederickton club closed on Saturday, Scott Williams - who was a member of Kempsey before switching clubs - found the conditions on the day to his liking. He recorded a round of 39 points to claim victory on the day. With only a one grade on Saturday the runner-up player was Ben Pierpoint, also from Frederickton, with a score of 36 points on a countback. Adam Hudson, also with 36.
The NTP's were conducted with only over the field winners on the day. The winner at the 3rd hole was Luke Brown (Frederickton); at the 8th hole the winner was Adam (Stud) Hudson; while the winner at the 11th hole on the day was Graeme Dyet.
Adam Hudson was this week's winner of the super tee NTP on the 18th hole with a fine 2nd shot to the green. Zachary Pritchard started his day off in fine style with a one putt eagle on the the par 5 1st hole. Congratulations Zachary on this rare occasion.
In the weekly ball competition the winners were players with a score of 34 points on a countback and they can be collected from the pro shop at the club anytime along with any unclaimed vouchers from the event.
With this Saturday being the first weekend of winter, members will (weather permitting) play in the Kempsey Vets sponsored 18 hole Single Stroke and Putting event for the Monthly Medals in each grade. All intending players can book in now at the club or go online to book in for your round.
With the wet weather still hanging around, the club is now holding Pool, Table Tennis and Darts competitions during the week and over the weekends. For information about these events give Mike a call.
After last Tuesday's Veteran's competition was again called off due to the wet conditions of the course, it's hoped they'll be back out on the course on Tuesday June 7th, for the staging of the Kempsey Heights Bowling Club Stroke event for the Monthly Medals.
Please check with the club for the playing conditions of the course before heading out. The club is still open during the week and weekend for all visitor social events.
