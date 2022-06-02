Mustangs prove too strong for Blues in women's tackle fixture

Kendall Blues have experienced all the emotions over the first three rounds of the North Coast Women's Premiership.
They've had a draw, a win, a washout and a loss over the opening month of the 2022 competition with a hard-fought 12-0 defeat to Macleay Valley on Sunday the latest addition.
Front-rower Stephanie Swan said playing as part of the Mustangs' indigenous round celebrations was exciting.
"The atmosphere was really great and we're not disappointed about losing because it was a really great game," she said.
"It was a really good, hard game of footy to be honest. It was awesome."
Second-rower Madisan Rogers was Kendall's best while Tahnee French and Dayna Gibson were also impressive.
Women's rugby league continues to grow and evolve on the North Coast.
"It's great to have more teams in this year and great to have the exposure that women's rugby league deserves in our area," Swan said.
"It's great to see it growing."
