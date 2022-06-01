The Macleay Argus

'It all came full circle': Why Lisa Domeny wants to 'pay it forward' to the Macleay Valley Home Hospice

Mardi Borg
By Mardi Borg
Updated June 1 2022 - 10:17am, first published 5:00am
Lisa and Ian Domeny. Photo: supplied

Lisa Domeny, founder of Team Golden Oldies, is honouring her late husband's wish to "pay it forward" after making a special discovery with Macleay Valley Home Hospice.

