Lisa Domeny, founder of Team Golden Oldies, is honouring her late husband's wish to "pay it forward" after making a special discovery with Macleay Valley Home Hospice.
In 2014, Lisa Domeny and Leah Latham organised a nudie charity calendar called Joyful Hearts Calendar, featuring over 160 Macleay Valley locals. The calendar raised nearly $30,000.
With the money, they bought equipment for 31 local organisations, one of them being the Macleay Valley Home Hospice, which provides equipment for people to stay at home during the end stages of life.
In the last couple of weeks of her husband's life, Lisa said two wonderful volunteers from the hospice delivered a hospital bed and recliner for Ian to use.
The recliner just so happened to be the one they donated all those years ago.
"When we got the recliner and I looked down, it was like a shock to see the chair that I donated so many years ago," Lisa said. "It was sort of like it all came full circle, you know, what you give comes back home.
"I looked at the plaque, and I wondered how many people have sat in this chair, how many people have been able to stay at home longer and in comfort because of this chair."
Lisa has been raising funds for the Macleay Valley Home Hospice to honour Ian's wish that the kind act is paid forward after he passed away from pancreatic cancer on Friday, May 16.
"Ian wanted to die at home," Lisa said. "Unfortunately, that didn't happen, but he was at home nearly till the end, and the Macleay Valley Home Hospice loaned equipment to us so he could be as comfortable as possible while at home.
"We got a bed, a recliner, a shower chair... and all those little things to make sure he could stay home and be comfortable, so we just wanted to pay that generosity forward to others.
"I asked him just before he died, 'how do you want to be remembered?' And he said, 'by helping people', so we're trying to do just that."
Ian's memorial service will be held at the Little Bay Shelter Shed in Arakoon on Saturday, June 4, where the total money raised will be announced and given to the Macleay Valley Home Hospice.
