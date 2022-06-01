The Macleay Argus

Bellingen Bulldog Deja Barlow selected to represent Indigenous rep side the Woomeras in Melbourne

Updated June 1 2022 - 10:18am, first published 1:20am
Deja Barlow in action for Bellingen. Photo: supplied

Bellingen Bulldog Deja Barlow has been selected in national Indigenous side, the Woomeras who will play against a national multicultural team the Medleys this Sunday in Melbourne.

