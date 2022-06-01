Bellingen Bulldog Deja Barlow has been selected in national Indigenous side, the Woomeras who will play against a national multicultural team the Medleys this Sunday in Melbourne.
Barlow is one of 16 under-16 girls from across NSW and the ACT to have been named to represent the best Indigenous and multicultural talent.
Eight NSW/ACT players have been selected for the Woomeras, and eight have been selected for the Medleys.
Each of these 16 players participated in AFL NSW/ACT's Indigenous Youth Girls Leadership Program, which culminated in a three-day camp held in April this year.
The camp assessed players' leadership ability, footy skills, and fitness.
The standouts have been given the opportunity to play with and against the best rising Indigenous and multicultural talent in the nation.
AFL NSW/ACT Indigenous Diversity Partner Mark Leavy said it's wonderful to see so many players from Indigenous and multicultural backgrounds get the opportunity to join an elite talent pathway.
"Some of these players are just beginning their football journey and there's no doubt programs like this will further improve their abilities on the field and off it," he said.
Selection in the Woomeras and Medleys also sees the players gain access to a national online mentoring program to improve their leadership and footy skills, which will take place from now until December.
Marianna Konidaris, AFL NSW/ACT Diversity Partner, Multicultural, said she is proud of each of the players who will take their games to the next level through their selection in the teams.
"There's a lot of talent among the group and I'm sure it'll be a great experience for all involved."
