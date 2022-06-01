Saints and Port FC share the points in Northern League fixture

Port Macquarie FC and Kempsey Saints remained in third and fourth positions on the Women's Northern League B competition ladder following a 0-all draw on May 28.
The match had to be abandoned after 30 minutes due to a Port FC player suffering a torn anterior cruciate ligament in her knee.
Advertisement
Both teams are in action again this weekend with Saints heading to Crescent Head and a clash with the Stingrays while Port FC host Port Saints in a Port Macquarie derby at Wayne Richards Park.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.