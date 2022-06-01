The Macleay Argus

Saints and Port FC share the points in Northern League fixture

Updated June 1 2022 - 10:17am, first published 4:52am
Port Macquarie FC and Kempsey Saints remained in third and fourth positions on the Women's Northern League B competition ladder following a 0-all draw on May 28.

