Flag raising celebrates Kempsey's shared histories and cultures

Members of the Kempsey community have gathered in Dunghutti country on Wednesday (June 1) to mark Reconciliation Week with an official flag raising ceremony.
The event recognised Australia's shared histories, cultures and achievements.
Uncle Bob Smith performed a moving Welcome to Country and Aunty Vicki introduced the students of Dalaigur Pre-School to their captivated crowd before performing songs in traditional Dunghutti language.
In a moment that could not be scripted, a baby praying mantis appeared during the ceremony. Being the Dunghutti totem, this made the event even more special for all in attendance and provided the perfect opportunity for Aunty Vicki to explain its significance.
Following the performances, Uncle Bob, Aunty Ruth, Mayor Leo Hauville, General Manager Craig Milburn and Library Trainee Barbara joined Dalaigur Pre-School students for the official flag raising ceremony.
Wednesday was also the day Kempsey Shire Council launched its Reconciliation Action Plan, the first formal commitment Council is making to a united future.
This plan has been in the works for 12 months and has been developed through listening to the community.
There are four levels to a formal Reconciliation Action Plan, with the first being the reflect level. This document represents Council's formal commitment to reconciliation and to following the steps set out by Reconciliation Australia.
Council's reflect level Reconciliation Action Plan can be viewed at Reconciliation Action Plan
Marrungbu (thank you).
