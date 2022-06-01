The Macleay Argus

A message from the mayor: our history, our people and our reconciliation

By Mayor Leo Hauville
Updated June 2 2022 - 9:26am, first published June 1 2022 - 11:47pm
Reconciliation Week takes place this week with the theme bring "Be Brave, Make Change." Photo: Kempsey Shire Council

The Kempsey Shire we know today stands on Dunghutti Country. The history of this land and of our people goes back thousands of years. The evidence from the Clybucca Middens shows Aboriginal settlement of our area of at least 6000 years.

