A message from the mayor: our history, our people and our reconciliation

In far too recent times that history has included terrible atrocities and misdeeds including the Stolen Generations. My sadness at this history is exemplified by the events at the Kinchela Boys Home, the need for the "Freedom Ride" bus to visit in February 1965 and the lack of suitable recognition of Dave Sands and his brothers dating back to 1949. This history cannot be changed, but it must be acknowledged. We as people cannot change the past, but we can be more inclusive.