A message from the mayor: our history, our people and our reconciliation

The Kempsey Shire we know today stands on Dunghutti Country. The history of this land and of our people goes back thousands of years. The evidence from the Clybucca Middens shows Aboriginal settlement of our area of at least 6000 years.
In far too recent times that history has included terrible atrocities and misdeeds including the Stolen Generations. My sadness at this history is exemplified by the events at the Kinchela Boys Home, the need for the "Freedom Ride" bus to visit in February 1965 and the lack of suitable recognition of Dave Sands and his brothers dating back to 1949. This history cannot be changed, but it must be acknowledged. We as people cannot change the past, but we can be more inclusive.
This week in Kempsey, in Dunghutti Country, we mark Reconciliation Week.
The theme for this year's Reconciliation Week is "Be Brave, Make Change."
I am a passionate advocate for change, and this theme resonates with me. We have seen massive change in our recent elections. Yet change only comes about when people make it happen. Change occurs when people are brave.
Reconciliation Week calls on all Australians to learn about our shared histories, cultures, and achievements, and to explore how each of us can contribute to tackling the unfinished business of reconciliation.
This week, Council is proud to launch our Reconciliation Action Plan.
Over the past year Council has taken up the challenge to be brave and make change. Our Reconciliation Action Plan is the result of 12 months of listening. We have heard from staff and from community about the changes that are important for now, and into the future.
This plan is the first formal Reconciliation Plan adopted by Council. It is called the Reflect level. It reflects on all the work that Council has done before on this journey, where that has gotten us and what we need to do next.
This plan is our commitment to keep moving forward, to keep improving, to make change.
Reconciliation in Kempsey is unfinished and that journey will take a great deal of work, effort and bravery.
This Reconciliation Week, I challenge you all to also reflect: Learn about our thousands of years of local history - the good and the bad, listen to each other's stories, and be open to learning and understanding the people that have shaped us.
I also challenge each of you to be brave. To make change. To help us all work towards true reconciliation. You can also read more about our Reconciliation Action Plan at ksc.pub/reconciliation
Marrungbu, thank you.
