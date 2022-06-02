Kempsey Shire Council has started remediation work on the large landslip on Armidale Road at Devils Nook.
The embankment collapsed onto the roadway in January last year after prolonged wet weather.
It pushed large amounts of rock into the roadside barriers and led to short-term road closures as council-engaged contractors worked to clear the debris with earthmoving equipment.
Council was awarded Transport for NSW funding of more than $3.8m to undertake large-scale civil and geotechnical engineering construction to stabilise the site, which is about six kilometres east of Bellbrook.
Council's Manager Infrastructure Delivery Dylan Reeves, said the impacts of severe weather had been felt across Kempsey Shire, with Devils Nook being one of many sites still requiring remediation.
"We are continuing to work through our repair program from recent flood events, which will ultimately see about $30 million of natural disaster funding invested in repairing the shire's infrastructure," he said.
"We understand up river residents have faced many challenges as a result of weather events in the past few years and thank them for their patience and cooperation as we repair the damage to key routes across the valley."
Traffic control will be in place at the site during the works, which will last about 10 weeks. Residents are being asked to cooperate with road crews and to follow signage.
More information can be found on the council's website at ksc.pub/devilsnook.
