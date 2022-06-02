The Macleay Argus

Works begins on clearing the Devil's Nook landslip east of Bellbrook

By Newsroom
June 2 2022 - 6:00pm
The Devil's Nook landslip. Photo: supplied, Kempsey Shire Council

Kempsey Shire Council has started remediation work on the large landslip on Armidale Road at Devils Nook.

