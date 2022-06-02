'Lifechanging' scholarship for gifted Kempsey student

Gifted Kempsey High School student Lisa McBain is one of only 162 students from across Australia to receive a "lifechanging" scholarship.
The scholarships are awarded through the Harding Miller Education Foundation to high potential girls, who are experiencing low socio-economic circumstances.
Worth more than $20,000, they are designed to help girls stay and excel in school.
Executive Director Cara Varian says the scholarships provide the girls with a new laptop, high speed internet connections, tutoring, career guidance and support to help cover the costs of uniforms, books and school expenses.
"Where these young women have faced barriers, we are offering them a pathway through school and also potentially to university," Ms Varian said.
Lily said that it will offer real, tangible help.
"The scholarship means a better future to not only myself but to everyone who is in my life.
With all the help to further my education, it is made possible that [I] could also educate others and help them with their own path."
A ceremony to recognise the 70 New South Wales recipients, including Lily, was held this week (May 30) at the National Maritime Museum.
