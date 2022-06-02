The Macleay Argus

'Lifechanging' scholarship for gifted Kempsey student

By Newsroom
Updated June 2 2022 - 9:20am, first published 7:00am
Scholarship recipient, Lily McBain. Photo: supplied

Gifted Kempsey High School student Lisa McBain is one of only 162 students from across Australia to receive a "lifechanging" scholarship.

