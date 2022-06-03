The Macleay Argus

Reflections on Reconciliation Week

Sue Stephenson
By Sue Stephenson
June 3 2022
National Reconciliation Week is over but I'm left with feelings of hope; the promise of change; and action in place of political rhetoric.

