Liberty links domestic violence support services to outlying communities

Liberty Domestic and Family Violence Specialist Services' program to address domestic violence in outlying areas is driving its way forward.
The Liberty Links program allows domestic and family violence specialists to develop and deliver a tailored mobile outreach program that aims to improve the safety of women and children across the Port Macquarie-Hastings LGA.
Liberty caseworkers are able to now visit outlying communities with the addition of a van fitted out with a kitchenette.
CEO of Liberty Kelly Lamb said the program has been in the works for the past 12 months.
"We've known for some time that the disadvantage in regional areas is impacting women. The need is extremely high for this type of support," she said.
"Our communities have experienced the compounding effects of drought, bushfires, COVID-19 and floods, and at Liberty we have seen a significant increase in referrals and calls for support from women experiencing domestic violence.
"We know that residents of regional and rural areas face additional barriers to accessing support including increased isolation, lack of transportation, limited
Minister for Women's Safety and the Prevention of Domestic and Sexual Violence Natalie Ward attended the launch of Liberty Links and said the NSW Government is committed to supporting programs like this one.
"The Perrottet government is pleased to support this program, with $88,000 in funding going to the outreach service. This is so we can provide support to people in their own community where they need it the most," she said.
"We listen to the communities when they tell us what is needed and we are very happy to support Liberty to allow caseworkers in the mini bus to get out to those people who do need support."
Member for Port Macquarie Leslie Williams said the program will be rolled out to outlying areas of the Port Macquarie-Hastings LGA.
"Liberty are delivering services to the needs of communities such as Lake Cathie, Kew, Comboyne and Wauchope," she said.
"These funds are to support domestic and family violence services via a mobile outreach program."
In addition to the $88,000 in funding from the state government, the program was also made possible by a donation from the Westport Club.
Ms Lamb said the funding will ensure the program will run for the next 12 months.
"We can't continue to run this program probably after 12 months unless we continue to be funded for it, but we will work at ways to make sure that we don't leave anyone behind," Ms Lamb said.
"Liberty is now speaking with a number of service providers and making connections in the communities to determine the unique needs of each area."
