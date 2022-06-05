From the hinterland to the coast, the Macleay Valley is one of the most scenic regions in the country. And who better to show off its natural beauty than those of us lucky enough to live here.
That's why The Macleay Argus invites you to send in your best "beauty shots" to run in our Top Shots Gallery. From sunrises to sunsets, to flora and fauna, just send an email with "Top Shots" in the subject line to macleayargus@austcommunitymedia.com.au or message us via Facebook.
All you need to do is make sure the photo is your original work and was taken in landscape mode. You'll need to send it as a high-resolution image, no less than 1500 px wide. (The default settings on any iOS or Android mobile phone should have you covered.)
We'll also need your name for the photo credit, where the photo was taken and where in the region you live. And if you think your photo is newsworthy and should be followed-up with a story, please include your mobile number so our journalists can give you a call.
