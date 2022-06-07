Community life: Stunning Aboriginal designed timber seat calls Back Creek home

The final stage of a local Aboriginal art project at Back Creek South West Rocks has finished up with a beautifully mosaiced timber seat installed at the significant location.
Kempsey Shire Council has collaborated with South West Rocks Figtree Descendants Aboriginal Corporation and the Out There Collective, to create a culturally symbolic mosaic and resin artwork for a timber seat in Back Creek reserve.
This project came about following discussions with the local Aboriginal community to have more cultural representation in this significant area and connect the residents to Aboriginal culture of the area.
Kempsey Shire Council Acting Coordinator Community Development, Paul Koch, said finishing the project off with such a detailed masterpiece has been the cherry on top of a wonderful joint project.
"Exploring opportunities to appreciate and celebrate local Dunghutti and Thunggutti culture in everyday life is one of the ways Council is making stronger relationships with our local Aboriginal communities," said Mr Koch.
"Like bollard wraps installed during stage one, the same three totem sea creatures are featured on the seat as well as beautifully coloured resin artwork representing the ocean."
South West Rocks Figtree Descendants Aboriginal Corporation, Nancy Pattison, said the inspiration behind the artwork was stunning and cultural significance of Back Beach.
"The resin artwork represents reminds me of my connection to saltwater as well as the healing and connectedness the oceans bring to us all," said Ms Pattison.
At the May Meeting, Council historically adopted it's first Reconciliation Action Plan which outlines the steps Council will take to make the Kempsey Shire more united and celebrate our rich Aboriginal heritage. You can view the plan at Reconciliation Action Plan.
Right now, there is a stunning, free art exhibition at the Slim Dusty Centre titled Sanctuary by mid north coast local Myffie Coady, showcasing botanical beauties and wonderful wildlife.
Sanctuary is on display until 15 July and is an exhibition you don't want to miss.
