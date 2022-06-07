The Macleay Argus

Community life: Stunning Aboriginal designed timber seat calls Back Creek home

By Kempsey Shire Council
June 7 2022 - 2:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nancy Pattison enjoying the view from the stunning timber seat at Back Creek. Photo: Kempsey Shire Council

The final stage of a local Aboriginal art project at Back Creek South West Rocks has finished up with a beautifully mosaiced timber seat installed at the significant location.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Kempsey news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.